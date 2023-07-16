Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $6,817,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
