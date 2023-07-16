Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

