Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
