iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

