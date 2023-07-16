iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.