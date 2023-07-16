China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,338.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

