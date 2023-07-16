China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

