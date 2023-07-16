MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.07.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
