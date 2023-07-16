MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

