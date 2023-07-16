Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.30 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.