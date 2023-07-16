Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $70.64 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

