Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

