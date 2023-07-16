MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$920.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.25 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 133.93%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

