Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

