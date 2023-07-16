MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
