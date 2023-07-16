Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Position Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,005 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,920,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 427,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.0 %

LILAK opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

