MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 341,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 220,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

