Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

