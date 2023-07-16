MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

