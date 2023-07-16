MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXE opened at $3.53 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $107,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

