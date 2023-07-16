Banco Macro S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.