First United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get First United alerts:

First United Price Performance

Shares of First United stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FUNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in First United by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.