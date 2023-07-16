MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MCR opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
