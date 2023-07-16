MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MCR opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

