Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $10.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.