Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The business had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.119699 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
