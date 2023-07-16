Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.7 %
Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.
AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.
