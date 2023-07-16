TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $909.82 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $909.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,844,570,379 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

