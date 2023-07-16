Banco Macro S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4455 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE BMA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

