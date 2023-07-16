Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

FBIOP stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

