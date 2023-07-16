FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:FFTI)

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.24.
About FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF
