FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:FFTI)

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.24.

About FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF

The FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, global fixed income fund-of-funds. The fund selects from five major fixed income asset classes with a proprietary model driven by yield spreads and price momentum.

