Alamo Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $192.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.