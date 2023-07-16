Shiba Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $148.18 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Shiba Inu Token Profile
Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,589,040,239,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,346,914,631,298 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.
Shiba Inu Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
