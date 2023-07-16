Velas Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $657,597.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,475,276,069 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

