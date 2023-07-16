ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.81 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.81 million and $1,323.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 140.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00312396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

