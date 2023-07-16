Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Drops By 32.6%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TKGBY opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

