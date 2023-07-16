Ontology Gas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.28 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $88.14 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,367,665 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

