Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $291.39 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.58 or 0.06369501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

