Metal (MTL) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Metal (MTL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Metal has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and $13.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

