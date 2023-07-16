Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $97.95 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $97.95 million and approximately $599,230.56 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,309.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00312396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00837691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.04 or 0.00541204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00062924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00121828 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

