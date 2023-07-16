Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
