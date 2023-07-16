Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

