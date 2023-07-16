State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $59,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.04 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

