State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

