20,227 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 1,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.