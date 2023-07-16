Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.75 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

