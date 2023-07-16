State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,902 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after purchasing an additional 521,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $37.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.