Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2,828.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

