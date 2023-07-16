Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.