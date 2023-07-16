Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after buying an additional 943,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

