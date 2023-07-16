Strs Ohio Purchases 1,072 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

