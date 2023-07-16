Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESS opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

