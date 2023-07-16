PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

