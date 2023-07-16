Caprock Group LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

