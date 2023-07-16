State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,143 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

